Bledsoe (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After missing Game 1 due to a strained right hamstring, Bledsoe will be available Wednesday with the Bucks down 1-0. There's a strong chance he'll enter the starting five. In bubble play, Bledsoe is averaging 10.4 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.4 minutes.