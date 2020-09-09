Bledsoe finished with nine points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, two boards, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes of a 103-94 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

Bledsoe's statistically sound game will be overshadowed by another poor shooting night in the playoffs. He entered this season trying to prove himself after struggling in the postseason last year, but Bledsoe did little to quiet the doubters with his play against Miami. Playing without an injured leading man in Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) gave Bledsoe the chance to show he could be a star. Instead, Milwaukee will enter the postseason with serious questions about what the team will look like in the future.