Bledsoe had eight points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

This was Bledsoe's first real NBA game since March, as he missed the team's first two seeding games, as well as all three scrimmages, while recovering from COVID-19. He was a bit rusty on the offensive end, though Bledsoe was able to work his way to the line six times in 18 minutes of action.