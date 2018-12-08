Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Plays thief for four steals in loss

Bledsoe tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists and four steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 105-95 loss to the Warriors.

Bledsoe's five turnovers restricted his evening somewhat, but he aptly directed the offense and stayed competitive against the Warriors for the majority of the evening. After a sub-par game against Chicago, he's rattled off three respectable games with an average of 22.7 points and 5.0 assists over that span.