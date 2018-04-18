Bledsoe scored 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.

After being held to just nine points in the opener, Bledsoe wasn't much better in Game 2. The Bucks will need to find a way to get their point guard going against the Celtics' tough perimeter defense if they hope to climb back into the series with a win Friday in Milwaukee.