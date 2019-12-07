Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Posts 10 points in win
Bledsoe posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, two steals and one rebound in Friday's 119-91 win against the Clippers.
Bledsoe saw limited minutes, but that was thanks in large part to a substantial second-half lead. In his last 10 games, the 29-year-old is posting 13.2 points per game, which is a slight drop compared to his season average (15). In the 10-game stretch, Bledsoe has made 42.3 percent of his threes, which is a substantial jump compared to his 32.1 percent season average.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...