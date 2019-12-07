Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Posts 10 points in win

Bledsoe posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, two steals and one rebound in Friday's 119-91 win against the Clippers.

Bledsoe saw limited minutes, but that was thanks in large part to a substantial second-half lead. In his last 10 games, the 29-year-old is posting 13.2 points per game, which is a slight drop compared to his season average (15). In the 10-game stretch, Bledsoe has made 42.3 percent of his threes, which is a substantial jump compared to his 32.1 percent season average.