Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Pours in 17 points Friday
Bledsoe tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's 129-110 loss to the Raptors.
Bledsoe has been the epitome of inconsistency lately, alternating every game between single and double-digit performances for the past five games. This comes after not recording a single-digit game since November 15th. Bledsoe will look to improve his efficiency shooting the ball in the coming games by feeding teammates more and taking the better looks he gets because of it, but Friday night's game was a step in the right direction.
