Bledsoe managed 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Friday's 91-85 loss to the Heat.

Bledsoe was an ideal complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-leading efforts on the night, generating his third straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. The veteran has been sporting a hot hand during that stretch, as he's drained 58.7 percent of his 46 attempts in that trio of contests. Bledsoe has netted multiple threes in each game as well, and his solid supplemental contributions in rebounds and assists are keeping the 28-year-old's stock bullish across all formats.