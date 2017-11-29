Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Pours in 21 in Tuesday's victory

Bledsoe tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 win over the KIngs.

The veteran point guard was one of several Bucks starters to turn in a highly efficient performance, one that he generated on the strength of his second consecutive shooting effort. Bledsoe has shot 60.9 percent (14-for-23) from the field over the last two games, including 50.0 percent (4-for-8) from behind the arc. The 27-year-old continues to thrive in his new Milwaukee digs, as he's averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals across nine games in a Milwaukee uniform.