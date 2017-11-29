Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Pours in 21 in Tuesday's victory
Bledsoe tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 win over the KIngs.
The veteran point guard was one of several Bucks starters to turn in a highly efficient performance, one that he generated on the strength of his second consecutive shooting effort. Bledsoe has shot 60.9 percent (14-for-23) from the field over the last two games, including 50.0 percent (4-for-8) from behind the arc. The 27-year-old continues to thrive in his new Milwaukee digs, as he's averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals across nine games in a Milwaukee uniform.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Excels against old teammates•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Has best game in victory•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Active Monday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Game-time decision with knee contusion•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid debut in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will start Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.