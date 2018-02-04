Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Pours in game-high 28 in Sunday's win
Bledsoe scored 28 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 win over the Nets.
After scoring just 17 combined points in his prior three games, Bledsoe came through for the Bucks in a big way on an afternoon when Giannis Antetokounmpo checked out early due to a minor ankle sprain. It was Bledsoe's best scoring effort in over a month, and while he's had a little difficulty adjusting to the coaching change in Milwaukee, the guard was too talented to stay quiet for long. Don't be surprised if he goes on a tear now that he's found his shot again.
