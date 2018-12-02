Bledsoe finished with a season-high 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 136-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Aside from a seven-point stinker against the Bulls on Wednesday, Bledsoe has been rolling for the better part of three weeks, averaging 17.9 points (on 57.3 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 treys and 1.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per game over his last 12 contests. Though a 70.8 percent mark from the free-throw line has hurt Bledsoe's bottom line thus far, the point guard has otherwise performed about as well as fantasy managers could have anticipated when they invested in him on draft day.