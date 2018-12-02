Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Pours in season-best scoring total
Bledsoe finished with a season-high 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 136-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.
Aside from a seven-point stinker against the Bulls on Wednesday, Bledsoe has been rolling for the better part of three weeks, averaging 17.9 points (on 57.3 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 treys and 1.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per game over his last 12 contests. Though a 70.8 percent mark from the free-throw line has hurt Bledsoe's bottom line thus far, the point guard has otherwise performed about as well as fantasy managers could have anticipated when they invested in him on draft day.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Has quiet night in narrow victory•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Strong effort again Monday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Throttles Bulls for 25 points•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Has three steals Sunday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Bounces back in big win•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.