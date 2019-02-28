Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Powers to triple-double in win

Bledsoe finished with 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 assists, 12 rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 victory over the Kings.

Beldsoe was simply amazing Wednesday, coming away with the fifth triple-double of his career in the one-point overtime victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo was on a minutes restriction which meant Bledsoe was required to do more of the heavy lifting on the offensive end. After a couple of duds, Bledsoe has put together two strong performances and demonstrating once again why he has a top-25 ceiling.