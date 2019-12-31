Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Productive effort in return
Bledsoe managed 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four steals, three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over the Bulls.
Bledsoe made his return after missing the previous eight games with a leg injury. He moved straight into the starting lineup but did only play 16 minutes. This was likely part of his injury management but also due to the game being well in control. He may take a few games to get back to full speed, although those who have been holding him can feel free to get him active in all formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...