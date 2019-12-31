Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Productive effort in return

Bledsoe managed 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four steals, three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over the Bulls.

Bledsoe made his return after missing the previous eight games with a leg injury. He moved straight into the starting lineup but did only play 16 minutes. This was likely part of his injury management but also due to the game being well in control. He may take a few games to get back to full speed, although those who have been holding him can feel free to get him active in all formats.