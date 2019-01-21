Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Puts up 21 in win
Bledsoe had 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Monday's win over Dallas.
While Bledsoe struggled from beyond the arc, he continues to play well for the Bucks with free agency approaching this summer. Bledsoe has scored at least 16 points in six straight games, and he's attempted at least 13 field goals in each of his last five.
