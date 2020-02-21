Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Quality effort against Detroit

Bledsoe posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 win over the Pistons.

Bledsoe produced in every category and turned in a strong stat line despite his modest minute total. Milwaukee held a 27-point lead entering the fourth quarter, so it wasn't much of a surprise that Bledsoe didn't log a ton of minutes. He'll look to provide another impressive performance during Saturday's marquee matchup versus the 76ers.