Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Questionable for Friday
Bledsoe is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to left hamstring soreness, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's unclear exactly where the injury stems from, as Bledsoe has been healthy all season and started every game, but it appears the Bucks may be taking a cautious approach Friday night with Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip/quad) listed as doubtful. Bledsoe's status will likely be confirmed once tip-off draws closer, but if he is unable to play, Malcolm Brogdon would likely take over as the team's primary ball handler with George Hill seeing additional minutes off the bench.
