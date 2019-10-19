Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Questionable for opener
Bledsoe (ribs), who went through a significant portion of practice Saturday, will be re-evaluated next week with the hopes of being cleared to play during Thursday's season opener against the Rockets, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
Bledsoe is working back from fractured cartilage between two of his ribs. If he's unable to play in Thursday's opener, the Bucks may have to lean on George Hill, Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton more in the backcourt.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...