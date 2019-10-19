Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Questionable for opener

Bledsoe (ribs), who went through a significant portion of practice Saturday, will be re-evaluated next week with the hopes of being cleared to play during Thursday's season opener against the Rockets, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

Bledsoe is working back from fractured cartilage between two of his ribs. If he's unable to play in Thursday's opener, the Bucks may have to lean on George Hill, Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton more in the backcourt.