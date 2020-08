Bledsoe had just six points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3PT), six boards and five assists in Monday's Game 4 win over Orlando.

After solid showings in Games 2 and 3, Bledsoe struggled Monday afternoon, finishing as a minus-16 in 24 minutes -- by far the worst differential on the team. Through four games, he's now 3-of-13 from beyond the arc in the playoffs.