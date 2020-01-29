Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Records 10-assist double-double

Bledsoe generated 34 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.

Tuesday's game was Bledsoe's best scoring performance of the season. He also collected double-digit assists for just the fourth time this season. On a night where the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, several starters need to step up. As a result, one shouldn't take Bledsoe's excellent evening to be an indicator of increased production moving forward. He should sink back to his regular-season averages when Antetokounpo returns.