Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Records 10-assist double-double
Bledsoe generated 34 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.
Tuesday's game was Bledsoe's best scoring performance of the season. He also collected double-digit assists for just the fourth time this season. On a night where the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, several starters need to step up. As a result, one shouldn't take Bledsoe's excellent evening to be an indicator of increased production moving forward. He should sink back to his regular-season averages when Antetokounpo returns.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...