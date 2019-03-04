Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Removed from injury report

Bledsoe (back) wasn't listed on Milwaukee's injury report for Monday's game against Phoenix.

Bledsoe was a late scratch Saturday night against Utah due to back soreness, but he should be good to go Monday. He's averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists over his previous 10 games.

