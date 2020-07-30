Bledsoe will not play in Friday's game against Boston, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bledsoe was a late arrival to the NBA bubble, and he did not participate in any of the Bucks' three scrimmages, so the team will exercise caution in ramping him up to full speed. With a healthy cushion over the rest of the conference for the No. 1 seed, Milwaukee has the luxury of bringing its starting point guard along at his own pace. Expect Donte DiVincenzo and George Hill to pick up some extra minutes in Bledsoe's absence Friday.