Bledsoe (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe was given a doubtful designation coming into Thursday after playing just three minutes in the Bucks last contest due to an ankle injury, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. With the Bucks currently heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he's ultimately held out of Friday's game too, though tentatively consider him questionable for now. With Bledsoe sidelined, both Matthew Dellavedova and Malcolm Brogdon should benefit with more run in the backcourt.