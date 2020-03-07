Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Say it ain't Bledsoe

Bledsoe finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and three assists in Milwaukee's 113-103 loss to the Lakers on Friday. He also had five turnovers.

Many Bucks underwhelmed in what was a defensive-driven game in Los Angeles --- featuring a 48-48 score at the half. Bledsoe was mediocre, but mostly inept versus the smothering defense of Avery Bradley and Danny Green. Bledsoe is averaging just 9.0 points per game through his previous five.