Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Say it ain't Bledsoe
Bledsoe finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and three assists in Milwaukee's 113-103 loss to the Lakers on Friday. He also had five turnovers.
Many Bucks underwhelmed in what was a defensive-driven game in Los Angeles --- featuring a 48-48 score at the half. Bledsoe was mediocre, but mostly inept versus the smothering defense of Avery Bradley and Danny Green. Bledsoe is averaging just 9.0 points per game through his previous five.
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.