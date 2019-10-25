Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 11 points in 16 minutes
Bledsoe had 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 win over the Rockets.
Bledsoe was able to give it a go despite dealing with fractured cartilage between two of his ribs. He wasn't very effective, finishing with more field goal attempts than points while seeing limited minutes. Nevertheless, once Bledsoe returns to full strength he'll likely re-establish himself as one of the league's more well-rounded guards. For now fantasy owners will probably have to be patient and may want to consider other options in the short term.
