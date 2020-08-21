Bledsoe finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes of a 111-96 win against Orlando on Thursday.

Bledsoe finished in double figures for the second consecutive game, but his struggles from deep continued as he missed all three of his shots from behind the arc. He's now just one-for-eight from downtown in the playoffs. While his shooting has been off, he's still finding open teammates leading his team in assists. He'll next take the court in game three on Saturday.