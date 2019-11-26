Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 13 in win

Bledsoe had 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes against the Jazz on Monday.

Bledsoe's scoring binge from last week has slowed, as he's totaled just 24 points across his last two games after putting up 58 in the two before that. The Kentucky product can pour them in when he needs to, but in a game where last season's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo took over, Bledsoe was relegated to a secondary role. He'll next take the floor against the Hawks on Wednesday.