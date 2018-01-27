Bledsoe amassed 14 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3PT) and four assists in a 116-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Bledsoe has seen a small dip in numbers since joining Milwaukee, as he's only reached double-digits in rebounding or assists once all season. The assisting numbers are especially discouraging, as hasn't handed out more than seven assists in 17-straight games while averaging under four assists a game in that span. That's a strange number from a guy who averaged over six assists per game in his last three years with the Suns, as it's clear he's not handling the ball as much with Giannis Antetokounmpo dominating the team's usage.