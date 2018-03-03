Bledsoe scored 15 points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Pacers.

The Bucks needed Bledsoe to come up big given all the guards and wings they have injured right now, but instead the 27-year-old got into early foul trouble and never found his rhythm on the offensive end. He's still scored in double digits in 11 straight games, though, averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over that stretch.