Bledsoe had 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-5 FT) and five assists in Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Magic.

While Bledsoe hit four of six attempts from two-point range, he connected on only one attempt from three and had a few key misses in the second half. Bledsoe played 28 minutes as the starter, with veteran George Hill logging 27 minutes off the bench.