Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 16 in win

Bledsoe had 16 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during a 107-98 win against the Warriors on Wednesday.

Bledsoe's leg injury now seems to be a problem of the past, considering his 30 minutes against Golden State are more than the 27.5 he averaged from Oct. 26 to Dec. 11 when healthy. He unfortunately didn't make the most of his added playing time, missing all but one of his field goals from the perimeter and instead resorting to scoring inside the paint. On the bright side, the 29-year-old has shot well since his return: 47.9 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from deep, and 89.5 percent from the charity stripe through five games.