Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 16 points in 32 minutes

Bledsoe registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee's loss to Charlotte.

Bledsoe produced across the board for the Bucks Saturday night. On a night where Giannis Antetokounmpo was out (knee soreness), there were more shots to go around, but Bledsoe didn't take advantage. Since being dealt to Milwaukee, his fantasy production has had its ups and downs. It's reasonable to expect him to be more consistent as we approach the second half of the season.