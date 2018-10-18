Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 17 in opener
Bledsoe scored 17 points over 34 minutes in Wednesday's victory over the Hornets.
Bledsoe played 34 minutes in the Bucks' opener, and he had a good night from the floor, going 7-of-13, including 3-for-5 behind the arc. He averaged 31 minutes per contest over 71 games with the Bucks a year ago, so expect him to top 30 minutes on a regular basis.
