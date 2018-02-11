Bledsoe scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Magic.

After a tough stretch in late January and early February, Bledsoe has bounced back by averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over his last four games. The 27-year-old guard hasn't been putting up the distribution numbers that he featured in Phoenix since getting traded to Milwaukee, but his recent performances suggests he may be ready to return to his previous form.