Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 18 points in 37 minutes
Bledsoe scored 18 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), grabbed one rebound and dished four assists across 37 minutes Tuesday in Milwaukee's win over Boston.
After attempting 46 shots from the field over his last two contests Bledsoe scaled it back Tuesday and posted a supremely efficient scoring performance. Bledsoe knocked down eight of the nine shots he attempted from the field, including the only three-pointer he put up, but he failed to make much of a difference on the defensive end. Tuesday marked only the fourth instance dating back to the All-Star Break where Bledsoe failed to record a steal.
