Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 20 in Sunday's OT loss
Bledsoe scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
The wrist injury he picked up Friday didn't seem to be an issue for Bledsoe, who scored 20 or more points for the third straight game and hit for double digits for the eighth straight. He's averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over that eight-game stretch, and while Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the focus of the Bucks' offense, Bledsoe is proving to be a very strong and dependable second option.
