Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 20 points in win

Bledsoe managed 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes Tuesday against the Pistons.

Bledsoe dished out the most assists of his past seven contests while topping the 20 point threshold for the third time in that span. He appeared to bounce back from a rough shooting stretch from distance as Bledsoe had made just 2-of-18 threes in his past three appearances. Through 48 games, Bledsoe's having a solid season and is thriving in his complementary role in Milwaukee. He's posting 15.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 threes in 29.8 minutes per game on the season.