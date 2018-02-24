Play

Bledsoe registered 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes Friday in Milwaukee's win over Toronto.

Bledsoe continued to build upon his pre-break success Friday against Toronto. He is averaging a strong 21.4 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists over the last seven games. Since Bledsoe joined Milwaukee he has had to adjust to a new city, roster, and two new coaches. If you own Bledsoe stock expect this upward trend to continue as he finds his niche and settles into this talented roster.

