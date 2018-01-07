Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 21 points Saturday
Bledsoe scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-103 win against Washington.
Since being dealt to Milwaukee, Bledsoe has become a consistent scorer. In 28 games with the Bucks, the guard is averaging 18.3 points. As of late, Bledsoe has been scoring in bunches, scoring at least 20 points in six out of his last ten games en route to averaging 19.6 points over this span. Over this same stretch of games, he has also shot the ball well, sinking 53.9 percent of his 12.8 shots per game. It is clear that Bledsoe is fitting in well in the Milwaukee offense.
