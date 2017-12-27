Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 22 points Tuesday

Bledsoe scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 loss to Chicago.

Bledsoe has scored at least 22 points in three out of his last four games after tallying 22 points on Tuesday. Aside from becoming a consistent scorer (18.3 ppg) since being traded to Milwaukee three games into the season, Bledsoe has shot 45.7 percent from the floor in 25 games as a Buck. While his overall assist numbers have dropped from a career-high 6.3 in 2016-17 to 4.4 this season, Bledsoe has picked it up as of late by averaging 5.2 assists in his last seven games.