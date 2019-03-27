Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's win

Bledsoe chipped in 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 win over the Rockets.

Bledsoe filled up the stat sheet, amassing at least seven dimes for the fourth time in the last five games. He also matched his season highs in made threes and blocks and continues to step up in the absence of Malcolm Brogdon (foot). With the Bucks inching closer to securing the top record in the league, Bledsoe can likely be expected to remain a factor across all fantasy formats, at least for as long as it takes the team to clinch.