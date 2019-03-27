Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's win
Bledsoe chipped in 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 win over the Rockets.
Bledsoe filled up the stat sheet, amassing at least seven dimes for the fourth time in the last five games. He also matched his season highs in made threes and blocks and continues to step up in the absence of Malcolm Brogdon (foot). With the Bucks inching closer to securing the top record in the league, Bledsoe can likely be expected to remain a factor across all fantasy formats, at least for as long as it takes the team to clinch.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...