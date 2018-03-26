Bledsoe scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 win over the Spurs.

Bledsoe was efficient from the floor in this one, needing just 15 shot attempts to tally his highest scoring total since Mar. 3. He also led the team in assists, tallying at least five dimes for the seventh time in the last eight games. Bledsoe had scored 15 points or fewer five times in that same span, so this was a nice breakthrough effort ahead of Tuesday's inviting matchup with the Clippers.