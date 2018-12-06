Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 27 points in 26 minutes
Bledsoe contributed 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, four steals, and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over the Pistons.
Bledsoe matched his season high in scoring, which he set in Saturday's matchup with the Knicks. Furthermore, Bledsoe swiped a season high steal total and helped earn the starting lineup some extra rest heading into Friday's game against the Warriors.
