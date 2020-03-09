Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 28 in loss to Suns
Bledsoe accumulated 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Suns.
While Bledsoe's fantasy value is still inside the top 80, he's had some struggles recently, falling out of the top 150 in nine-categoyr formats over his last eight games due to some poor shooting performances - from both the field and the line. A lot of his struggles came during a three-game stretch that saw the 30-year old average just 6.0 points on 39.4 percent shooting. However, the two games following that rough patch were better, as Bledsoe put up 13.5 points, 5.0 dimes, 4.5 boards and 1.5 steals, while shooting 47.1 percent. He added to that momentum in this one, shooting 63.2 percent from the field on his way to 28 points in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). The Bucks will need Bledsoe to maintain a competent level of production down the stretch if they expect to protect their number-one seed from the Raptors, who are still eight games back.
