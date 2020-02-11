Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 28 in victory
Bledsoe recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 32 minutes Monday against the Kings.
Bledsoe helped fill the playmaking void created by Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence, dishing out eight assists for the second consecutive night. While his nightly workload has been dialed back to just 27.1 minutes per game, Bledsoe's continued to be an integral cog for Milwaukee and is averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 threes per contest.
