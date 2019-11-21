Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 28 points

Bledsoe had 28 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3PT, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 135-127 win at Atlanta.

Bledsoe put an end to a two-game slump where he scored 18 points combined and delivered his second-best scoring output of the 2019-20 season. Firmly entrenched as Milwaukee's second-best offensive option with Khris Middleton (quadriceps) out, Bledsoe will aim to produce at a strong rate Thursday against Portland.