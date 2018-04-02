Bledsoe produced 31 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 loss to the Nuggets.

Bledsoe was pivotal in the Bucks performance, however, was not able to get them over the line for the win. In their second consecutive overtime game, Bledsoe produced another 30 point performance, adding a bit of everything else in the process. He continues to shoot the ball well from the field and if the Bucks hope to make any noise in the playoffs, he is going to have to keep these kinds of efforts going on a nightly basis.