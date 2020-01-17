Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores just nine
Bledsoe had nine points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes Thursday night during the Bucks' 128-123 win over the Celtics.
Bledsoe picked up his fourth foul --- a technical granting Kemba Walker a four-point play --- soon after halftime and was relegated to the bench for the remainder of the quarter. The Bucks had 76 points at halftime and never trailed in what became a close game, so owners were likely disappointed by the dud. Nonetheless, Bledsoe's failure to find a groove was survivable, which isn't a great omen given his theoretical importance as starting point guard.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...