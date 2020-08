Bledsoe had nine points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in Thursday's win over Miami.

Starting in his second seeding game, Bledsoe still had his workload monitored, but he was able to play 23 minutes -- five more than in Tuesday's loss to the Nets. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo did most of the heavily lifting offensively, but Bledsoe hit a pair of threes and committed only one turnover to his five assists.