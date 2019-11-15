Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores season-high 31 points
Bledsoe ended with 31 points (12-14 Fg, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 victory over the Bulls.
Bledsoe had his best game of the season Thursday, torching the Bulls for a season-high 31 points. Not only was the scoring there but he shot over 85 percent from the floor and added a team-high eight assists. His early-season struggles are well and truly behind him and he should continue to flirt with third-round value moving forward.
