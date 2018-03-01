Bledsoe recorded 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 loss to the Pistons.

The Bucks struggled to get anything going Wednesday night as they were blown out rather easily. Bledsoe still put up a decently efficient night, but his average game was lauded by teammates, as he received no help at all against the Pistons.

